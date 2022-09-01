Jayalalithaa’s death | Arumughaswamy Commission report to be made public, says CM Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during the wedding of former Minister Pongalur N. Palanisamy’s granddaughter with the son of Bargur MLA D. Mathiazhagan at CODISSIA, Coimbatore on Thursday, September 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The report submitted by Justice (Retd) A. Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry, probing the circumstances that led to former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation and death, will be tabled in the Assembly soon, said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, here on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

The Chief Minister said the report was widely discussed during the Cabinet meeting that was held recently, and it was decided to make it public by tabling it in the Assembly along with the report of Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry on the 2018 Thoothukudi police firing incident.

Speaking at the wedding of former minister Pongalur N. Palanisamy’s granddaughter with the son of Bargur MLA D. Mathiazhagan, the Chief Minister recalled that before 1967, there was no legal recognition for self-respect marriages in Tamil Nadu. It was the then Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai led DMK after coming to power for the first time that passed a resolution, endorsing self-respect marriages, said Mr. Stalin.

‘70% of poll promises fulfilled’

Within 15 months of coming to power, the DMK-led government has fulfilled nearly 70% of its poll promises, he said. “Earlier, people came to give grievance petitions, were in anxiety. But nowadays, people are voicing their grievances to me happily, with the hope that their problems will be rectified soon. This is the Dravidian model,” said Mr. Stalin.

He also said people got this hope because more than 70% of the petitions received during the election campaign last year, under ‘Ungal thogudhiyil Stalin’ were resolved, by creating a separate department to redress grievances. “Problems that were not solved for the past 10 years, were solved within 10 days of DMK coming to power,” he said.

The Government has been working to make the financial situation of the State, robust said Mr. Stalin adding that soon the monthly cash assistance of ₹1,000 for women heads of families will be rolled out.