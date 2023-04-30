ADVERTISEMENT

Female elephant found dead in forest in Coimbatore

April 30, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A female elephant was found dead within the limits of the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range of the Coimbatore Forest Division on Sunday.

The field staff, who were on a patrol in Thadagam reserve forest falling under Manguzhi beat of the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range, found the carcass of the female elephant around 5 p.m. The dense forest area is situated around 3 km away from the Palamalai foothills.

According to the Forest Department, the carcass, in its decomposing stage, did not have visible injuries or signs of anything unnatural. As the carcass was spotted on Sunday evening, the post-mortem examination has been scheduled for Monday.

A total of 12 elephant deaths have been reported in the Coimbatore Forest Division in the past four months.

