DMK surpasses Congress in family based politics, alleges S.P. Velumani

December 14, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

AIADMK leader says Stalin has failed to keep his word

The Hindu Bureau

S.P. Velumani

The DMK has surpassed the Congress in family based politics, said AIADMK headquarters secretary S.P. Velumani here on Wednesday.

Addressing party members at the AIADMK party office, Mr. Velumani said that earlier, Congress was the only party in which solely zamindars and landlords could become legislators. Now the DMK had overshadowed the Congress in family based politics, he alleged, referring to the induction of Udhayanidhi Stalin into the Council of Ministers.

“Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has the habit of doing what he said he won’t do,” he said, citing the statements made by him earlier that none from his family would come to politics.

He said the DMK had deviated from the principles of Annadurai, who started the party with the aim of getting political power to the common man. Taking a dig at the alliance partners of the DMK such as the CPI, the CPI (M) and the MDMK, he questioned why they were not opposing family politics.

