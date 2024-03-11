Coimbatore schools told to send vehicles for CM’s visit to Pollachi

March 11, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In anticipation of the scheduled visit of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to Pollachi on March 13, schools in Coimbatore have received a directive mandating the provision of 15% of their school vehicles commandeering the occasion to ensure adequate transportation arrangements.

According to the directive, which encompasses 19 private schools, student transport vehicles will have to be sent to the respective Regional Transport Offices. The Coimbatore District Education Office has been designated as the central hub for collating and managing the details regarding the deployment of school vehicles.

During the visit, 20,000 beneficiaries will be given welfare aid by the Chief Minister.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.