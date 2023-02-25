ADVERTISEMENT

Captured ‘makhna’ elephant released in Ulandy range

February 25, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The radio-collared elephant, released into the forest area on Friday night, is under the observation of anti-depredation squad attached to Manampoly range

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘makhna’ elephant that was captured at Perur in Coimbatore by the Forest department on Thursday evening. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

The ‘makhna’ elephant that was captured at Perur in Coimbatore by the Forest department on Thursday evening was released into a dense forest area in Ulandy range during the night hours of Friday.

The elephant quenched its thirst at a check dam in Karuneerpalam in Ulandy range, soon after it was let off, a press release issued by the Forest department said.

The elephant was, in the previous operation, captured from Eachampatti area in Dharmapuri district during the first week of this month after farmers complained of crop destruction by the animal. It was let into a forest area in Ulandy range, but had found its way through Kozhikamuthi and Semmanampathi to residential localities and reached Kuniamuthur via Kinathukadavu and Madukkarai earlier this week.

The elephant was darted and captured on Thursday under the direction of Field Director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve S. Ramasubramanian.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Friday night, the elephant was radio-collared and let into the dense forest area. It was being kept under observation by teams of anti-depredation squad attached to Manampoly range, the press release said. The elephant was in good health, it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US