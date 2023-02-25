Captured ‘makhna’ elephant released in Ulandy range

February 25, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The ‘makhna’ elephant that was captured at Perur in Coimbatore by the Forest department on Thursday evening was released into a dense forest area in Ulandy range during the night hours of Friday.

The elephant quenched its thirst at a check dam in Karuneerpalam in Ulandy range, soon after it was let off, a press release issued by the Forest department said.

The elephant was, in the previous operation, captured from Eachampatti area in Dharmapuri district during the first week of this month after farmers complained of crop destruction by the animal. It was let into a forest area in Ulandy range, but had found its way through Kozhikamuthi and Semmanampathi to residential localities and reached Kuniamuthur via Kinathukadavu and Madukkarai earlier this week.

The elephant was darted and captured on Thursday under the direction of Field Director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve S. Ramasubramanian.

On Friday night, the elephant was radio-collared and let into the dense forest area. It was being kept under observation by teams of anti-depredation squad attached to Manampoly range, the press release said. The elephant was in good health, it added.