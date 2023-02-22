Wild makhna elephant in Coimbatore gets aggressive, knocks down compound wall 

February 22, 2023 02:39 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A ‘makhna’ elephant that had come out from a reserve forest in the Pollachi division and had entered human habitations on Tuesday, started exhibiting aggressive behaviour on Wednesday in localities near Madukkarai in Coimbatore district, causing panic among residents.

Efforts to drive the elephant in the direction of the forest did not materialise, as the animal kept moving along farm lands before entering human habitatations in Madukkarai taluk, a suburb of Coimbatore city.

The makhna elephant, Forest Department officials said is the same animal captured from a village in Dharmapuri district earlier this month. The elephant, which had been raiding crops for months, was tranquillised and captured at Palacode in deference to the demand raised by people. It was released at Varakaliyar in the Ulandy Range.

On Tuesday, it left the forest once again, and made its way into residential areas in Pollachi and beyond, causing panic.

According to Forest Department sources, the elephant was sighted at about 3 a.m. in the Palani Goundanur area, and subsequently in Sokkanur, Valukkuparai, Nachipalayam, Arisipalayam, Palathurai, Kurumbapalayam, Anbu Nagar, Pillaiyarpuram and Sugunapuram.

The pachyderm was last seen in MGR Nagar near a stream covered with prosopis and tamarind trees, behind Krishna College, Sugunapuram, District Forest Officer, Coimbatore Division, T.K. Ashok Kumar, said.

An 80-year-old resident, Palanisamy, whose hearing is poor, was pushed by the elephant near the Salem-Kochi bypass road. He was immediately taken to a private hospital for treatment of a minor swelling on his right hand.

A vehicle belonging to the Forest Department personnel in Madukkarai Range was damaged by the elephant in Pillaiyarpuram.

Forest field teams from Madukkarai, Coimbatore, Bolampatti and Periyanayakkanpalayam ranges are continuously monitoring the elephant. Forest Veterinary Officer Sukumar is accompanying the team, assisted by volunteers of the Coimbatore Wildlife Conservation Trust and Nature Conservation Society. Police personnel from Coimbatore City have joined the Forest team in regulating the crowd around the elephant.

Earlier in the day, the elephant exhibited aggressive behaviour at P.K. Pudur locality, where it knocked down a compound wall to get to a nearby road. Videos and photographs of the elephant’s movement that were shared on social media platforms revealed panic-stricken local residents yelling at the elephant, and the jumbo trumpeting aggressively in return.

Forest Department sources said the elephant’s movement was being constantly monitored, and the Chief Wildlife Warden was apprised of the situation. Further instructions are awaited on the handling of the elephant, department sources said.