Bharathiar University to hold re-exam for 1st year VisCom students after glitch in paper

Bharathiar University will conduct a reexamination of a subject for the first-year M.Sc. Visual Communication, said Controller of Examination (CoE) R. Vijayaraghavan told on Saturday. This was after several students complained that the questions asked in the exam held last month were out of the syllabus.

The first-year students had said questions asked in the ‘Information and Communication Technology’ paper on August 7 were from another subject that belonged to the second-year curriculum.

In a circular sent to the students, Mr. Vijayaraghavan said, "The re-examination of SDE - PG - Information and Communication Technology under M.Sc. Visual Communication will be conducted on September 16 at the centres where the students have already written the examination."

The CoE told The Hindu that after checking the representations made by the students, and confirming that the questions were not as per syllabus, the Board of Studies got approval from Vice-Chancellor P. Kaliraj for a reexamination. He said the question paper will be reset as per the curriculum by the professors.