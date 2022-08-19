Bharathiar University Visual Communication students complain of out of syllabus questions

A few first-year M.Sc. Visual Communication students of the Bharathiar University (BU) in Coimbatore have alleged that the questions asked in the semester exam held recently were out of syllabus. They said that even 10 days after the examination, the University had not responded to their complaints.

Claudia Rohini (36), who is pursuing the course through correspondence in Chennai, filed a representation with the regional Controller of Examination (CoE) for BU at the Dhanalakshmi College of Engineering.

She said that the questions asked in the ‘Information and Communication Technology’ paper on August 7 were not from the syllabus. “ Post-exam, we checked with the staff and confirmed that it was from the second-year paper ‘Communication Research Method’. Since it is completely out of syllabus, we gave a formal written complaint to our regional CoE on the same day of our exam.” She said of the 14 who took the exam at the Chennai centre, two wrote to the CoE.

Ms. Rohini alleged that the regional CoE in Tiruchi had forwarded the representation to BU immediately after it was filed by a student there, but received no response till date.

“We do not want this exam to be marked as an arrear,” she added.

BU student Hari Madesh (21) said that he mailed to an ID posted on the University’s website and also dialled the number mentioned in the portal regarding the same on August 7, but there was no response. “All four of us who took the exam in Coimbatore and mailed the institution are yet to get a reply,” he said

Bharathiar University CoE R. Vijayaraghavan said no representations were received at the office as on Thursday evening. “After checking whether any representation is made by the candidate(s) about the question paper, the Board of Studies will be notified. The Board will verify if the questions were out of the syllabus as claimed by the students,” he said. Moderation will be done in case of a partial deviation and a re-examination in case of full deviation, he said.