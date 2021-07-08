Tata introduces Dark Editions of Altroz, Nexon and Nexon EV

08 July 2021 16:37 IST

Tata has launched the new Dark Edition versions of Altroz, Nexon and Nexon EV and also given its Harrier Dark Edition an update.

Starting with the Altroz, the Dark Edition is available in the fully-loaded petrol XZ+ variants with prices starting at ₹8.71 lakh. Buyers can choose between a 86hp, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit or the more powerful 110hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

The Altroz Dark Edition comes finished in a Cosmo Dark paint finish with dark finished 16-inch alloy wheels and exterior trim elements. The darkened theme carries to the cabin as well with the leatherette seats sporting #Dark embroidered onto the headrests and trim inserts around the cabin.

The Nexon Dark Edition is available in the petrol and diesel XZ+, XZ+(O), XZA+ and XZA+(O) variants. The engine options are the familiar 120hp 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 110hp 1.5-litre diesel from the regular compact SUV with both available with a manual or AMT gearbox option.

The Nexon Dark Edition is finished in Atlas Black and like the Altroz gets darkened cosmetic elements such as the leatherette upholstery, alloy wheels and trim inserts. Prices for the Nexon Dark Edition start at ₹10.40 lakh.

The Nexon EV is finished in a midnight-black paint shade, but retains some of the blue highlights that sets it apart from the regular Nexon. The blacked-out theme is carried to the inside as well, with leatherette upholstery, darkened trim inserts and blue highlights around the cabin.

Available in XZ+ and XZ+ Lux variants, the Dark Edition EV gets some additional kit including a tyre pressure monitor and split folding seats on the XZ+. Prices start at ₹15.99 lakh.

There are no mechanical changes with the EV continuing to be powered by a front-mounted electric motor delivering 129hp paired with a 30.2kWh battery.

With the update, the Harrier Dark Edition now gets additional darkened trim inserts — most notably the window trim and Harrier badge on the tail on the exterior with revised upholstery and larger 18-inch alloy wheels. Also changed is the paint shade with the Harrier Dark Edition now finished in a new Oberon Black as against Atlas Black.

The Harrier Dark Edition is available in three variants — XT+, XZ+ and XZA+. Buyers are offered only a sole 170hp diesel engine which is paired with a 6-speed manual in the XT+ and XZ+ and a 6-speed automatic in the XZA+. Prices for the Harrier Dark edition start at ₹18.04 lakh.

(All prices, ex-showroom, Delhi)