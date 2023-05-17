Hyundai Exter to get six airbags as standard

May 17, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST

Ahead of its market launch, Hyundai has shared details about the upcoming Exter micro SUV’s safety features. The Exter will be Hyundai’s entry in the micro-SUV segment, which also includes the popular Tata Punch and the Citroen C3 in India.

Hyundai has announced that all variants of the Exter will come with six airbags (driver, passenger, curtain and side) as standard. While the six-airbag rule will be in effect for all passenger vehicles in the coming months, Hyundai claims the Exter is the first sub-four-metre vehicle to have this as standard. It also gets a dashcam upfront with dual cameras, and a reverse camera in the higher variants. Upon launch, the Exter could even be the most affordable car on sale with six airbags as standard.

Additionally, the higher trims of the Exter will be equipped with the usual safety features such as ESP, hill assist control, three-point seat belts with reminders, rear parking sensors, ABS, and EBD, among others. One will be able to add these features as optional extras in the entry-level E and S trims.

The micro-SUV will also get automatic headlamps with follow-me-home function, ISOFIX mounts and a tyre pressure monitor, which are more or less similar to the safety list available on its rivals.

The Exter will get a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a CNG fuel option. The Exter petrol will be available with a five-speed manual or an AMT automatic, while the Exter CNG will be manual only. While power and torque outputs have not been officially announced, we expect the 1.2-litre engine to churn out 83hp and 114Nm of torque, similar to the Grand i10 Nios, the Aura and the Venue. Similarly, the CNG powertrain could produce 69hp and 95.2Nm, similar to its sedan and hatchback counterparts. The Exter will be offered in five trim levels — EX, S, SX, SX(O) and top-spec SX(O) Connect.

The price of the Hyundai Exter price will be announced by late July or early August. The SUV will be positioned below the Venue and will be the brand’s most affordable SUV in India. Hyundai is also readying market launches for the Creta facelift and the Creta N Line for early next year.

