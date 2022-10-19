The 2022 Diwali edit | Diyas and candles

Taamaa
Copper Diyas
With a minimalist, industrial aesthetic, these die-cast copper, nickel and brass diyas are handy highlights for dark corners. ₹1,275.00 (set of two with 10 cork wicks), on taamaa.in.
Atah
Neyadeep Paakhi
Inspired by the Jatakas and Panchatantra tales, these delicate porcelain diyas are adorned with motifs of the peacock and the parakeet. The special edit is priced ₹2,400, on atah.in.
Artisan Lab
Jasper Candles
White tea, crisp pears, bergamot, apple, lemon and a whisper of peach are what come to mind with these hand-poured candles are made from 100% organic soy wax. Each piece is infused with a red Jasper crystal, known for spiritual grounding. ₹3,490, on artisanlab.in.
Good Earth
Persia Crystal Diya
This gorgeous diya is inspired by vintage chandeliers and is crafted in brass. With four glass votives helping bounce light off the hanging faceted crystals, it is great for the entryway. ₹15,000, on goodearth.in.
Doft Candles
Infinity Tray
Scented candles — these have notes of geranium, lemon and apple — are perfect to scatter around the home this festive season. Choose from hammered trays measuring five inches (15 burning hours) in diameter to 17 inches (36.5 burning hours). Available in copper, gold and nickel finishes. ₹5,050, on doftcandles.com.
Räder
Lichthäus
Doubling as sculptures and tealight holders, these porcelain houses from the award-winning German brand bring a touch of festive whimsy. ₹1,995, on modernquests.com.
Ikkis
Diya Lamp
In this contemporary avatar, classic earthen oil lamps are given some heft and height by artist Gunjan Gupta. The terracotta-coated copper candle holders and diyas are ₹8,750 (set of three), on ikkis.in.
Nicobar
Myra Dia
Channelling contemporary chic, these brass diyas are shaped to accommodate four wicks. Don’t miss the brand’s signature dragonfly and haathi etching on the pair. ₹1,650 (set of two with four wicks), on nicobar.com.
Ira Udaipur
Aadya Diya
Handcarved from black soapstone, each column is topped with a burnished brass diya. Ideal as centrepieces on a festive table or as accents anywhere in the house. ₹3,500 (set of three), on thehouseofthings.com.