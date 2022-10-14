Go green with your Diwali gift hampers this festive season

From plantable firecrackers and natural stone deepams, to goodies stuffed in beautiful jute potlis, here are some thoughtful, eco-friendly Diwali gift hampers curated by innovators in Visakhapatnam

Diwali is synonymous with firecrackers, lights and hampers. However, our skies turn hazy with smoke from firecrackers on the big day. Shilpanjani Dantu, an entrepreneur based in Visakhapatnam, is ready with a solution – plantable crackers. These ‘crackers’ do not emit sounds or explode into ephemeral light, but bloom into flowers and sprout into fruits and vegetables.

Shilpanjani, who is the co-founder of EcoBaxa, which specialises in curating eco-friendly hampers, says: “These plantable alternatives are lookalikes of firecrackers. All of us have childhood memories associated with bursting firecrackers. But today, there is a growing awareness on their impact on the environment. Plantable firecrackers introduce the concept of gifting an eco-friendly and sustainable Diwali to our friends and family.” These contain seeds, soil, and a natural fertiliser. Plant them with the seeds facing upward and watch the ladi burst into a bunch of green amaranth, the booj chakra release an onion sapling and the sutli bomb bloom into roselle.

Apart from plantable firecrackers, EcoBaxa’s gift hamper also has coconut shell tealight holders, a handcrafted wooden comb, natural stone diyas made of rose quartz, red aventurine, green jade and red carnelian and traditional snacks and sweets.

Like EcoBaxa, there are many innovators in Visakhapatnam who have come forward with creative solutions to encourage the idea of sustainable gifting this Diwali.

Trishla Hirawat making a Diwali gift hamper at her studio in Visakhapatnam | Photo Credit: KR Deepak

Trishla Hirawat is busy painting a set of MDF trays which will be trimmed with paper mache calls before adding a jute potli filled with dry fruits and wooden tealight holders to complete the hamper.

Her studio Art Factory Vizag is a hub of all things eco-friendly. Rows of carved blocks of wooden tealight holders are placed on the table at the entrance. Beside it are jute coasters with tealight holders decorated with a patch of pichwai print and shells. “The pichwai motifs as well as lipan art are much in demand this season. People are looking at traditional art forms to be included in gift hampers this year,” says Trishla. One of the rooms in her studio is packed with unfinished MDF boards in different forms and sizes which can be customised according to personal preferences.

Handcrafted sustainable and eco-friendly Diwali gift hampers on display at a craft studio in Visakhapatnam | Photo Credit: KR Deepak

“There is certainly more awareness towards purposeful gifting this festive season. The demand is more in bigger cities like Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, but places like Visakhapatnam is catching up to the trend too,” says Manasa Priya, a crafter who moved to Visakhapatnam from Bengaluru a couple of years ago.

Manasa runs the Instagram page Upcycledbymanasa where she displays upcycled products and sustainable gifting ideas. Handpainted MDF rangoli sets, wooden serving trays, wooden box of playing cards, pillar candle holders are some of her curated Diwali gifts, which she customises. “I believe in the idea of creating smaller carbon footprints and greater memories,” says Manasa, who specialises in mixed media, resin art, decoupage and sospeso.

Handcrafted sustainable and eco-friendly Diwali gift hampers on display at a craft studio in Visakhapatnam | Photo Credit: KR Deepak

This is a season of innovation in presentation when it comes to gift boxes. And gifts with personalised twists add a gleam to the Diwali hampers.

“They stand out,” says Anuradha Agarwal, who runs an art workshop at Siripuram. She helps people curate Diwali hampers from her collection which includes ceramic tealight holders and incense stick holder sets, cane and water hyacinth baskets, pinewood trays of different sizes, MDF board designs with motifs of Diwali deepams and rangoli. “Simple ways like using paper or cloth for presenting the gifts and switching to earthen diyas are effective ways to make way for a clean, eco-friendly Diwali,” she adds.