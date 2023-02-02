This newly opened restaurant in Chennai serves Andhra style meals and Nellore style biryani and a wide range of starters

February 02, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated February 03, 2023 07:15 am IST

When we visit the newly-opened branch of Nandhana Palace in Velachery, we do not expect much of a crowd on a weekday evening. But surprisingly, a good number of tables are occupied. “We had launched our first branch in Egattur on OMR in January 2021. Our focus was on take-aways. ,” says VM Chalapathy, the restaurant manager, who has been with Nandhana Palace since its launch in Bengaluru in 1997.

The brand was first launched by Bengaluru-based R Ravichandran, and has 20 branches there.The Andhra thaali meals, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, are popular and it is lunch that draws a lot of people. The pappu (mashed toor dal cooked with spinach) and gongura pachadi have the biggest fan following. The gongura (sorrel leaves) pachadi is made on a weekly basis and is stone-ground. “Normally, gongura is made with an excess of sesame oil, tamarind and red chilli, but we make use of green chilli and less oil,” says the manager.

We start with mutton bone soup, which is comforting. Spoilt for choice with starters, we finally go in for sholay kebab. Bite-size boneless chicken cubes are marinated in a spice mix, deep fried and then tossed with a sauce made with yogurt and tomato. This is their signature dish developed in their kitchens and they have 14 others developed by the founder. Cajoled by the waiter, we also end up ordering the Guntur chicken roast and prawn ghee roast. While the chicken is fiery with pepper, fennel seeds, and ginger, the ghee roast is the winner. The fish tawa fry is done to perfection.

The restaurant offers an impressive number of vegetarian options. The mushroom curry leaves roast and baby corn coriander fry, burst with flavors. Chef Sheik Imam makes a special paste with curry leaves for the dish. Mushroom is batter fried in oil and tossed with this paste, red chili flakes, minced garlic and peanut granules. He finally sprinkles fried curry leaves on this. The team surprises us with yet another vegetarian starter, carrot pepper fry, which is one of the most ordered dishes on their menu.

Shweta Ravichandar, chairperson and managing director of Nandhana Group, who is in charge of operations in Chennai, says the popularity of Nandhana Palace in Bengaluru made it easy for them to open their first branch in the IT hub of Chennai. “My father is a passionate cook and developed all the signature dishes (patented by the group) himself, after years of trial and error. He would explore local cuisine whenever he travelled and inspired by that he would develop a new dish. Bamboo chicken was inspired by the tribal community in Maredumilli forest in East Godavari district in Andhra,” says Shweta.

For dinner, there is idli, dosa, chapati, naan and idiyappam, which can be paired with any of the curries on the menu.

When in Nandhana Palace, how can one not taste their biryanis? There is supreme boneless chicken biryani, mutton kheema biryani (Hyderabad style) and mutton and chicken biryani offered in Nellore style. We try both the mutton variations, theNellore mutton biryani wins hands down.

Their mocktails deserve a mention. Guntur Pink (guava juice blended with strawberry puree) is a hit among the kids just like gadbad ice cream (a medley of different flavours of ice cream with assorted fruits.) Elaneer payasam is also worth a try.

Nandhana Palace is at 30A, Velachery Bypass Road. Open from 11am to 11pm. Meal for two costs 1000. For details, call 8925537975