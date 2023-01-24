ADVERTISEMENT

This roadside eatery in Thiruvananthapuram serves over a dozen sides with dosas

January 24, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST

Dosas with multiple chutneys is the speciality of a roadside eatery run by Santhosh Kumar V at Vattiyoorkavu

Athira M

Santhosh Kumar V at his thattukada | Photo Credit: Aswin V N

Dosa from a thattukada is usually relished with sambar, coconut chutney — red or white or onion chutney. But at Santhosh Kumar V’s thattukada at Kavalloor near Vattiyoorkavu, there are more than a dozen sides that comes with the plump thattu dosas.

At Santhosh Kumar V’s thattukada, dosas are served with over a dozen side dishes | Photo Credit: Aswin V N

The roadside cart is parked far from the main road. Once you reach Mannarakkonam, ask for Santhosh Chettante Thattukada or find it on Google Maps where it is listed by name. It has become so popular thanks to social media, that anyone in the locality would guide you there. That’s what we did.

Santhosh’s catering unit had to be closed during the lockdown. When the restrictions were lifted, he opened the thattukada, serving dosas with sambar and two chutneys. “Since I didn’t want it to be a run-of-the-mill thattukada increased the number of sides over the last two years,” says Santhosh.

Dosas served with different side dishes at this thattukada in Thiruvananthapuram | Photo Credit: Aswin V N

“Take whichever chutney or curry you want. It is free,” laughs Santhosh. We tasted everything and it was difficult to say which one was the best. On the menu were chutneys made of green chilli-onion, sauteed red chilli-onion, tomato-onion, onion-tamarind, and ginger-onion, in addition to two varieties of coconut chutney. There were two types of dosappodi (gunpowder) as well. And then there were manga uppilittathu (salted mangoes), a semi-gravy curry made with potato, chickpeas and onions — more like the filling of masala dosa, and a thoran (stir fry) that has chickpeas, coconut and spices.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The thattu is open from 7.30am to 11am and 6pm to 9.30pm. “We have idli in the morning. But there won’t be many side dishes then,” he says.

Santhosh Kumar V’s roadside eatery | Photo Credit: Aswin V N

Rasavada, ullivada (onion fritters) and omelettes are also available. “I try to come up with new dishes. On Sundays, I include avial in the morning menu and it is a big hit with families. Some 250-300 people come daily and the number goes up on weekends,” Santhosh adds.

The eatery is closed on Mondays.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US