Stranger & Sons gin draws attention to Indian botanicals by winning multiple international awards

Sakshi, Rahul & Vidur founders of Stranger & Sons

Hyderabad

04 September 2021 18:01 IST

Distilled in Goa, Stranger & Sons has been impressing international juries this year with its notes of sweet spices, ginger and citrus peels

Stranger & Sons, a contemporary Indian Gin, just won gold at Gin Master 2021 after competing with 472 entries from 233 different companies. The judges were convinced that it would “stand up well mixed in a gin and tonic.”

This is the latest of multiple gold medals won by this debut spirit from Third Eye Distillery in Goa this year. Founded in 2018 by Rahul Mehra, Sakshi Saigal and Vidur Gupta, Stranger & Sons was the first Indian gin to win a Gold-outstanding medal at the International Wine & Spirit Competition in 2020 in London. It happened to be one of the only 8 gins in the world to receive this award out of 800 brands that participated last year. This was followed by mutliple gold medals at The Drinks Business Asia Summer Tasting in Hong Kong (2021), followed by a handful of silver medals at the London Spirits Competition 2021 and San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2021.

Stranger & Sons a debut spirit from Third Eye Distillery in Goa

Described as ‘bold and delicious’, the spirit has also won a Master medal at The Asian Spirits Masters 2021. “The palate is wonderful – smooth and silky mouthfeel with no sharp edges or volatile alcohol”, said one of the judges, Bryan Rodriguez, wine and spirits buyer for Harvey Nichols.

Explaining the botanicals, all of which are sourced from India, one of the founders, Sakshi says, “We use a unique citrus peel mix: Gondhoraj lebu, the commonly found nimbu, Indian Bergamot and Nagpur oranges. With it go coriander seeds, angelica root, cassia bark, liquorice and warm spices such as pepper, mace and nutmeg.” Stating that multiple tasting panels were captivated by the aromas and tasting notes, she adds, “Our gin goes beyond the customary juniper and plays up Indian botanicals and spices.”

Looking back at their award graph Sakshi adds, “We started to create history in 2020 as the first Indian Gin to be awarded a Gold-outstanding Medal at the International Wine & Spirit Competition. Ours was one of just 8 gins in the world to receive this award, out of 800 brands that participated in 2020 during the lockdown.”

Perry Road Peru by Stranger & Sons

She explains how the founders wanted to create a robust drink, and thus reshape the perception of Indian spirits. “Gin is going through an extremely exciting phase and transcending into mainstream in India. Participating in world competitions has enabled the brand to connect with a global audience and put quality spirits from India on the world stage. It makes us extremely proud.”

The founders say they will continue to participate in international spirits competitions apart from launching in cities like Telangana, Pondicherry, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal and Punjab nationally and “Internationally we will be launching in USA, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan, New Zealand and Italy.”