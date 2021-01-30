Juicy, healthy and tasty

Hyderabad

30 January 2021 15:30 IST

Juice it up, the right way

To help shoppers relax and rejuvenate, Juice Lounge opened it first juice bar at the Inorbit Mall. What’s new and about this lounge are its juices that are not just healthy but tasty; they are also made with patented recipes. In Hyderabad, the franchisee is owned by Renji Raju and Rajeev Rajappan from Australia. Renji says the juice bar idea was prompted by her desire for something refreshing and filling while on a shopping spree. First established in Mumbai by Amit Shital and Sumit Shital, Juice Lounge later opened in several places including Bahrain, Qatar, Maldives and Malaysia.

The juice kiosk at the food court section of Inorbit Mall serves pure healthy juices and Mumbai-style sandwiches. Renji Raju says, “Back in Australia, we follow a healthy diet. In 2019 I visited Hyderabad with my family and while shopping, we looked for a place that sold sandwiches and smoothies but we couldn’t find one. This is when I started thinking about opening a place that sold healthy and tasty food. I started browsing the internet for a reputed healthy juice and food franchise and sent queries to a few brands.” The ‘huge healthy offering’ from Juice Lounge’s juice bar got Renji interested. Also, the juices at Juice Lounge bar tasted better and different. Renji says Juice Lounge uses the best blending machines and cold-pressed slow juicers from Italy.

The juices are listed under Power Juice, Energy Booster section or the hangover cure. One can skip this and pick one of the wholesome smoothies, a meal substitute with fewer calories. Another favourite of mine is the Immune Booster which is much needed considering the current pandemic.

The sandwiches on the menu live up to the Mumbai style sandwich in which the freshly made chutneys give it a distinct taste. The selection of juices is so vast that one can have a different juice every day for a month.

Priced reasonably juices at Juice Lounge starts from ₹ 250 onwards.