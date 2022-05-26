Culinary talent hunt contest showcases the rural specialities of Tamil Nadu

Chef Damu is travelling across Tamil Nadu, picking out regional cooks for The Hindu One State One Taste grand finale. And the competition is as creative as it is fierce

Chef K Damodharan, popularly known as Chef Damu, is on a learning spree. His teachers? Children and grandmothers from across the state.

“Last week, when I was at Tiruchi to judge The Hindu Our State Our Taste, a culinary talent hunt event, a participant walked in with 49 different dishes. All traditional food from Tamil Nadu,” recalls Damu over a phone call from his residence in Chennai. , “In Thanjavur, another participant presented 39 dishes — all simple, rural specialties of Tamil Nadu,” he says.

The preliminary rounds of the third edition of The Hindu Our State Our Taste began on April 23 in Coimbatore, and 10 districts have been covered thus far. Participants are asked to present any two dishes, one of which represents the flavours of Tamil Nadu.

Chef Damu (first left) judging dishes presented at the third edition of The Hindu Our State Our Taste in Salem in Tamil Nadu on , 24 April | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E “But we were surprised to see participants walk in with more than that,” says the chef, adding, “What caught my attention during one of the prelims was a lasagna, made by layering kudhiravali (barnyard millet) upma and pasta, with chapatis to divide the layers along with cheese. We also had pasta made with sakkarapongal, which was cooked to perfection.”” The chef observes that this edition is seeing a lot of enthusiasm from children ages between 10 and 18, and also a good number of senior citizens. For instance, an 86-year-old woman presented traditional sweets of Tamil Nadu including the simile urundai,, urad dal laddus, adhirasam and sesame laddus. He says he was also pleased to see the rise in interest in home style healthy meals and long forgotten traditional dishes. “A reason for such heightened interest could be the time families spend together and with grandparents during the pandemic,” he states. The grand finale of Our State Our Taste will be held in Chennai on July 23 | Photo Credit: HANDOUT The competition has showcased a variety of cooking techniques, distinctive spices and regional dishes. “Every region has a different way to make fish curry, or chicken masala. It was thanni kulambu and arisiparuppu sadam in Coimbatore and kadappa, sodhi and munthiri kothu in Kumbakonam, for example. As a chef whose heart lies in rural traditions, I was also happy to see almost everyone use clayware for presenting their dishes at the venue,” adds Damu. The preliminary rounds, will be held in 20 locations across the State. A panel of judges, headed by Damu, will select the three best cooks from each preliminary round to participate in the grand finale to be held on July 23 in Chennai. The first prize is ₹1 lakh, the second prize is ₹60,000 and the third is ₹40,000. The title sponsor is Vidiem Appliances, powered by Savorit. The event is hosted by The Hindu in association with RKG Ghee, Cardia Advanced Groundnut Oil, LG Asafoetida, Naga Food, ITC Mangaldeep and Everest Masala. To register, participants can send a text or a WhatsApp message with the format, “Name<space>City<space>Dish name” to 9941255695 or call the number.