Asics Gel-Cumulus 25 Review | A comfortable pair of trainers that will make you hit the road often 

Any physical activity that makes you move around is good for both mind and body. When it comes to running or walking, a good pair of shoes can make or break that routine. A comfortable pair can definitely help you get the job done while minimising injury.

There are some well-known brands that ship top quality running shoes, and Kobe, Japan-headquartered ASICS is one of the popular sportswear makers that has consistently made very good running shoes for both athletes and amateur runners.

The Japanese brand recently launched Asics Gel-Cumulus 25 that builds on its proprietary heel and mid-sole cushion technology giving the wearer a comfortable running experience.

I used this shoe for about two weeks (for running and casual workouts), and my training sessions turned out to be far better than what I had expected when I received the pair for review.

Specifications Weight: 266g Total Heel Height: 37.5mm Total Forefoot Height: 29.5mm Material composition: Synthetic fibre Classification: Daily Trainers Price: ₹10,999

Even before my first run, the shoe passed the thumb test – its sole was cushiony, yet firm. And the first thing I noticed when I wore these shoes for my run was the amount of space. Asics designers should have definitely kept the wide-footed wearers in mind when building this product.

This shoe is not just spacious inside; it holds the wearer’s feet quite comfortably even during long running sessions. The sockliners are adequately cushioned and provide a nice finish around the ankle area.

Asics claims that it has not used any material that has animal origins to make these shoes. And for the uppers, the Japanese shoemaker claims to have largely used (at least 75%) recycled materials to cut carbon emissions. While I can’t confirm the carbon footprint part, I did find the uppers to be a bit less breathable. Slightly thinner uppers would have been great, particularly for those running in cities that have humid weather.

The lace cage and tongue provide a decent amount of stability. They hold the wearer’s feet quite well on both flat roads and on uneven terrain.

Before we move down to the sole, I’d like to spotlight the toe-box. Several running shoes that aim to propel the runner forward heighten the heel cushioning to make the wearer strike on the ball of the feet. This design comes at a cost. The toe-box gets narrower, and the forefoot drops too low. Such design causes pain, and in some cases, injury post running.

The Asics Gel-Cumulus 25 gets a wide toe-box that gives a broad-footed runner enough toe-room. And not just that, this shoe complements the inside design with a broad sole bottom.

This shoe also comes with Asics’ updated midsole - a full-length FF Blast Plus and a new PureGel technology - that provides softer landings and decent toe-offs to propel the runner to go faster.

During my running sessions, I found this shoe to be quite effective, particularly when training on pacing. The soft landings made road running enjoyable. And the heel counters were well-designed and adequately cushioned to give a stable gait.

The outsole is one area I found these shoes to be a bit uncomfortable, particularly when running on wet roads. This could possibly be because of the wide toe-box. So, if you’re planning to buy these trainers, I suggest testing one size smaller, or alternatively, buying a few pairs of thick running socks. These should fix the issue. My gripe is only when using these shoes on wet roads. Otherwise, it performed quite well on flat roads and uneven terrains.

Verdict

Overall, the Asics Gel-Cumulus 25 offers solid midfoot and forefoot transitions during runs. Though the shoe does not have any plate, it does provide a decent toe spring. While some may find the heel transition to be a bit soft or even clunky, it was not a deal-breaker for me. That’s because the forefoot was smooth and helped me run more. The midsole was well-cushioned, which makes this shoe easily one of the best trainers for easy and recovery runs. At the end of the day, this shoe will help you hit the road often.

