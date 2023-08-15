HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Adidas Switch FWD review | Switches forward by mending past and present
Premium

The Adidas Switch Fwd series effectively blends the soft EVA foam with the harder TPU plate to give a comfortably cushioned midsole for running on city roads

August 15, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST

John Xavier
The Adidas Switch Fwd happens to be that pair that could make people hit the road more often.

The Adidas Switch Fwd happens to be that pair that could make people hit the road more often. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

One of the good things about running is that you can do it almost anywhere. But city-dwellers looking to run daily may not have access to an outdoor trail, which limits their options to either running on the road or on a treadmill at home or in the gym. While treadmill offers a slightly padded surface that can help people run a few extra kilometres, city roads make it hard to increase mileage. A good pair of running shoes could make a lot of difference for this group to run longer on city roads. 

Adidas’ Switch Fwd seems to have what it takes to make people hit the road more often, and stay a bit longer. The German shoemaker’s new line of running shoes mends its EVA foam past with Boost’s design. The soft EVA foam with the harder TPU plate gives a comfortably cushioned midsole for running on city roads. And the heel support, inspired from the Boost’s energy return technology, offers the much needs push forward. To make the new combination work well, Adidas has intricately designed void in the soles that act like springs to push the runner forward.

With these running shoes, Adidas has unlocked a new product line that caters to runners and athletes across levels. The shoes provides support to the runner’s feet and helps them find the right running posture. While the pair I received looked big and tall, they were quite light and easy to wear, walk and run around. 

ALSO READ
Adidas Ultraboost Light Review | An almost everyday city road running mate

When I used these shoes for road running, the midsole cushioning worked perfectly well for me. But at times when I had to step aside on grass or sand, the pair was a bit bouncy. For those who may be getting started with running, and are heel strikers, the Adidas Switch Fwd could be a very good running posture corrector. (But mind you, it is upto the runner to be conscious of the posture as the shoe can only point you in the right direction.) The shoe’s overall design will assist runners into switching to a forefoot running position by making them strike the surface on the ball of their feet.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

While where the foot strikes the ground could vary for different people, running experts commonly agree that forefoot running reduces injuries. In fact, one Harvard study of cross-country runners concluded that runners who habitually rearfoot strike have significantly higher rates of repetitive stress injury than those who mostly forefoot strike.

Adidas Switch Fwd helps beginner runners find the right posture by designing these shoes in a way that provides a stable and cushioned transition through the forefoot and midfoot during the forward motion process. Keeping the road runner in mind, Adidas has completed these shoes with a lightweight Continental outsole. This gives more grip for even when training on wet roads. When I used these shoes for a run just after a heavy rain, I found it to be quite solid in terms of the feel on the road. 

With this new line of running shoes, Adidas also blends its successful UltraBoost (UB) technology by giving the shoes a high heel.

With this new line of running shoes, Adidas also blends its successful UltraBoost (UB) technology by giving the shoes a high heel. | Photo Credit: John Xavier

With this new cushion technology, Adidas has once again embraced the EVA technology, which it side-lined a decade ago when it launched the boost series. Developed by the German chemical maker Badische Anilin & Soda-Fabrik (BASF), the boost soles were superior to the EVA foam, and offered a bouncy and durable alternative.

Verdict

With the Switch Fwd series, Adidas has perfectly blended a cushiony midsole with a study rear support. The neatly-designed lightweight mesh upper provides good breathability from vents placed on the forefoot and midfoot area. To complement this overall design, the German shoemaker has carefully picked a primary white colour and added lemon-green accents to make the shoes look fresh and urban.

Adidas Switch FWD is priced at ₹13,999, and is available to purchase on adidas app, and in retail stores.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.