Dominic Sessa, Justice Smith to star in ‘Now You See Me 3’

April 17, 2024 05:05 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST

Ruben Fleischer of ‘Zombieworld’ fame will direct the third part of the heist-with-magicians franchise

ANI

Dominic Sessa. | Photo Credit: Dominic.Sessa/Instagram

In a major casting coup for Lionsgate's upcoming installment of the beloved heist-with-magicians franchise, Now You See Me 3, Justice Smith and Dominic Sessa have officially joined the ensemble cast. The duo, renowned for their compelling performances, will share the screen with Barbie actress Ariana Greenblatt, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Smith, known for his roles in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and The American Society of Magical Negroes, brings dynamic energy alongside Sessa, who garnered critical acclaim for his breakout performance in The Holdovers. Directed by Ruben Fleischer of Zombieworld fame, Now You See Me 3 promises to delve deeper into the captivating world of illusionists and their daring exploits.

While plot details remain under wraps, fans can anticipate the return of familiar faces such as Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, and Isla Fisher, alongside newcomers Smith and Sessa, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Eric Warren Singer, Seth Grahame-Smith, and Mike Lesslie have penned the script for the film, which has been produced by Bobby Cohen and Alex Kurtzman. As anticipation builds for Now You See Me 3, audiences eagerly await the film's release date.

