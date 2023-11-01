November 01, 2023 10:50 am | Updated 11:09 am IST

Karnataka Rajyotsava, celebrated on November 1 each year, holds a special place in the hearts of Kannadigas. This significant day marks the formation of the State of Karnataka and the unification of Kannada-speaking regions. As Karnataka marks its statehood, what better way to partake in the festivities than by indulging in the diverse culinary heritage the State has to offer?

From traditional breakfasts to coastal delicacies, Bengaluru’s eateries present an array of tastes that reflect the state’s culinary diversity. Here is a guide to some memorable dining experiences you can explore during this Karnataka Rajyotsava.

Regional Riches

Known for its region-specific thalis, the Rajyotsava Oota at Oota in Whitefield showcases indigenous ingredients and native recipes from various parts of the state, including Lingayat khanavali oota, sauji oota from north Karnataka, halli oota from south Karnataka, Coorg and Malnad oota from the Western Ghats, and Karavali oota from the coast.

Vegetarians can enjoy dishes such as nellikayi tambuli, khara kadabu, menthya pachadi, and more. Non-vegetarians can savour Mangalorean bunt classic Anjal fish fry, prawn naeveri, sauji chicken curry, Kundapur chicken, and chicken donne biryani. Do not forget to try the Coorg gasgase payasa and kharjura holige for dessert. Reservations can be made by calling 080-45217761.

Where: Oota, Whitefield

When: Until Nov 30

Cost: ₹775 for vegetarian and ₹950 for non-vegetarian meal

Karunadu fiesta

Limelight, a restaurant in Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore, Indiranagar is hosting a five-day culinary festival called ‘Namma Karunadu Rasotsava’. This celebration combines traditional music, dance, and an array of Karnataka’s finest dishes. The diverse menu includes delicacies such as bisi bele bath spring rolls, Mangalorean chicken ghee roast, kori gassi, ragi manni, kesari bath, and more. You can also participate in cooking demonstrations and workshops, immersing yourself in a Kannadiga culinary experience. To add to the charm, local artisans from various regions of the state will be showcasing their crafts at the venue. For reservations and inquiries, contact +91 91481 46225 or 9902000059.

Where: Limelight, Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore

When: November 1-5

Cost: ₹3,000 for a meal for two.

Naati breakfast

Looking for a meaty breakfast that is true to its Karnataka roots? Malgudi Mylari Mane in Koramangala serves hearty Karnataka-style food inspired by home recipes. Their breakfast menu features not only classic non-vegetarian options such as kaal soup, mutton pulav, mutton chops, and chicken keema goju, but also the iconic mylari dose, renowned in Mysuru. Traditionally accompanied by coconut chutney, saagu, and a generous dollop of butter, try the mylari dose with traditional meat-based gravies. For vegetarians, the menu offers a variety of quick-to-eat options, including thatte idlis, akki rotti, and rice served with seasonal vegetable gravies, chutneys, and palyas. Make reservations at +91 9731362277 for an authentic Karnataka breakfast experience that celebrates the region’s culinary heritage.

Where: Malgudi Mylari Mane

When: 7 days a week

Cost: ₹600 for a meal for two.

North Karnataka meals

Hotel Nalapaka in Rajajinagar serves freshly made jawar rottis, prepared in a women-run kitchen, accompanied by traditional Kannada folk songs. This is not the only highlight; on Thursdays, the meal also includes biranji rice, a spicy biryani-style dish originating from Ranebennur in north Karnataka, usually paired with Badanekayi yennegayi (brinjal curry). The restaurant goes beyond jollad rotis and offers an array of North Karnataka delights such as girmit, Davanagere butter dosa, and mirchi bhajji. Hotel Nalapaka Rajajinagar is your gateway to exploring the unique culinary traditions of North Karnataka. For inquiries, call 080 2352 3108.

Where: Hotel Nalapaka, Rajajinagar

When: 7 days a week

Cost: ₹300 for a meal for two.

