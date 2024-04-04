Hyderabad’s Sifar theatre group to stage ‘The Wisest Fool on Earth’

April 04, 2024 01:29 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST

The Wisest Fool on Earth, an absurdist monologue by R Raj Rao comes to Hyderabad this weekend, enacted and directed by Feroze MNA of the Sifar theatre group. Written in the ’90s, the play tells the story of a gay man locked up in a bathroom; his monologue can be heard through the window.

Highlighting issues

The 60-minute interactive performance in Hindi and a bit of English debuted in 2012 as a play reading by Feroze followed by the reading of its sequel Vanaprastha Ashram by R Raj Rao. While the monologue was staged in 2013 and 2017 at Lamakaan, its recent performance was in March this year in Pune. “It’s an entertaining performance but will also reflect on issues faced by people ignored/neglected by mainstream society,” says Feroze.

Monologues can be intimidating due to the focus on one person. “Monologues aren’t intimidating when you engage the audience,” says Feroze. “The Wisest Fool on Earth is an interactive performance and the audience participation will only take the performance forward.” The earlier stagings have seen a positive response, he adds.

The Wisest Fool on Earth, an absurdist monologue at Lamakaan on April 7 from 8 pm onwards; Donor pass ₹200 at bookmyshow.com

