How DNA by Jagriti Theatre holds a mirror to youth

December 14, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST

DNA, a play directed by Arundhati Raja, encapsulates the essence of contemporary issues faced by teenagers in a captivating narrative. It portrays the views of disaffected and alienated teenagers in the ‘modern’ world.

DNA revolves around a group of teenagers who commit a mistake and try to cover it up. The play address issues that reflect the prevailing reality of the world through different characters and their dialogue. The strength of the play is that the script successfully shows contemporary issues through the characters’ conversations.

What makes the play relatable is the director’s decision to cast actors of the same age as the teenage characters on stage, allowing for a more authentic representation of the struggles they go through.

“I always approach a story with full analysis of the script,” says Arundhati. “The script speaks to me and shows how strong the storyline is. I also do a complete character analysis, engaging with the actors to understand their perspectives. This diligent groundwork helps the actors personify their roles more authentically. They get to explore the character’s thought process and coping mechanisms.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The play raises questions about the balance between individual rights and maintaining the harmony in a group as the central dilemma revolves around group dynamics. “We stay true to the emergence of the story. The play is structured in a way to mimic the mannerisms of a group, scrutinizing what feels right within the narrative. It is a fascinating exploration of our perceptions, which may vary from our personal beliefs.”

The play delves into characters, their psyche, movements, and interactions within the setting, says Arundhati. “It also gives importance to different contemporary issues which youngsters sort among themselves, and that makes for a good script. While there are plays that narrate the characters’ emotions explicitly, this play relies on observing the interplay between the characters.”

DNA, Arundhati says also showcases the challenges individuals face while expressing their desires in today’s world.

A dark comedy, Arundhati says DNA does not necessarily need any labelling. “I hope the audience comprehends the play’s narrative and their children’s struggles. I don’t want them to have a solution, but the play should encourage discussions between adults and youngsters about the issues teenagers face regularly. Parents might be startled by glimpses of unfiltered experiences their child undergoes.”

The inspiration to stage this play came from the students in the academy. She says, “The students could connect with the script, and we have a realistic plot.” Changing the script, Arundhati says, would undermine the integrity of the play and would not be an honest portrayal of the issues youngsters face.

DNA, open to audiences above 12 years of age, will be staged at Jagriti Theatre on December 15-17. Tickets on bookmyshow

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT