‘Alludu Adhurs’ review: Not quite ‘adhurs’

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Sonu Sood in the film

15 January 2021 11:39 IST

Director Santosh Srinivas’s romance drama invokes a sense of deja vu

Despite an unsuccessful formula, some directors tread the same path. Director Santosh Srinivas does exactly that with Alludu Adurs.

While in Class IX, Sai Sreenivas (Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas) falls in love with his classmate Vasundhara (Anu Emmanuel) but she doesn’t reciprocate as she feels, “Love is magic for you but it is tragic for me. I like you but I don’t love you.”

Thereafter, he develops an aversion towards women and vows never to fall in love. In some moments we see him stalk Vasundhara’s younger sister Kaumudi (Nabha Natesh). The girl’s father Jaipal Reddy (Prakash Raj) refuses the alliance and tells Sai Sreenivas that the latter is being stalked by death and Gaja (Sonu Sood) is death personified. Why is Gaja, just out of prison, baying for Sai’s blood and why is Sai extending him an olive branch without putting up a fight? The rest of the story also deals with the Jaipal Reddy-Gaja relationship.

The writer has weaved multiple sub-plots to fill the two-and-a-half-hour slot. The story appears tailor-made for the front-benchers and one feels a sense of deja vu at the comedy. There is an entire episode on the house being possessed by the ghost of Vasundhara, and it is a blunder to reveal in the beginning that she isn’t dead but has been saved by Sai at the last minute.

While actor Anish Kuruvilla looks comfortable in his role, Hari Teja’s character as a stereotyped maid, lends no value to the script.

The music is a saving grace and manages to stand out despite the screenplay. Nabha Natesh gets to do an extension of the iSmart Shankar act. Sai Sreenivas has worked hard on his looks, styling and also performance and shines through an otherwise lacklustre script.

Monal Gajjar shines through her much-hyped item song and Sonu Sood, with a meaty role, steps in the second half and blends into the comic portrayal swiftly.

A couple of cringe-worthy dialogues have escaped the Censor’s notice or has it been done deliberately? There are actors like Prakash Raj, Satya, Brahmaji in the film but none of the roles are noteworthy. The scenes worth watching are in the song that has been shot in the snow-filled Pahalgam.