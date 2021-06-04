Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin bond over SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Tamil track ‘Engal Veetil’

04 June 2021 15:09 IST

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has taken a liking for all things Tamil

Did you know that Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings star Ravindra Jadeja is a big fan of popular Tamil number ‘Engal Vettil Ella’ from Vaanathaipola (2000) featuring Tamil actor Vijayakanth?

This was revealed recently by cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin in his latest YouTube video. “Generally, I listen to Tamil songs in the gym,” said Ashwin, “When I met Jadeja in the gym recently, he saw my song list and mentioned that he really liked ‘Engal Vettil....’ He also enquired about that particular film.” Sung by late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, the song has been composed by SA Rajkumar. The film, directed by Vikraman, is a family drama that features Vijayakanth and Meena in lead roles.

Thanks to his association with Chennai Super Kings, Jadeja seems to have taken a liking for all things Tamil; he revealed last year that his favourite South Indian film was Vijay-starrer Theri.

Both Ashwin and Jadeja are in the Indian cricket squad for the World Test Championship final to be held at Southampton from June 18.

Over the last year, Ravichandran Ashwin has regularly been posting videos on his official YouTube channel about cricket, films and life. He has also been posting his conversational interviews with several sporting celebrities, including his cricketing peers and chess wizard Viswanathan Anand. His friendly interaction with cricket analyst Prasanna Agoram, known as PDogg in the sporting fraternity, and roping in Tamil stand-up comedians during the IPL was a big hit among cricket lovers. His keen interest in Tamil cinema also came through in these videos; Ashwin even interviewed National Award-winning filmmaker Vetri Maaran, actor Vishnu Vishal and popular Tamil screenwriter-actor Bhagyaraj on a few occasions.