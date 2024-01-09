ADVERTISEMENT

Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan dies at 55

January 09, 2024 05:16 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - Kolkata

The classical singer, who belongs to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, is the great-grandson of gharana founder Inayat Hussain Khan.

PTI

Ustad Rashid Khan is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, who was undergoing treatment at a Kolkata-based hospital for prostate cancer, died at a Kolkata hospital on January 9, officials said.

The classical singer was 55. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

"We tried our best but failed. He passed away at around 3:45 p.m.," an official of the private hospital where Khan was admitted said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | Ustad Rashid Khan: ‘I’m reinventing myself constantly’

The classical singer, who belongs to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, is the great-grandson of gharana founder Inayat Hussain Khan.

ALSO READ
Rashid Khan proves his mastery over khayal

"I heard about his death. This is a great loss for the entire country and the entire music fraternity. I am in a lot of pain as I still can't believe that Rashid Khan is no more," Banerjee said at the hospital while standing beside his family members.

The Chief Minister said Khan will be given a gun salute and state honours before his last rites are performed on Wednesday.

"His body will be kept at a mortuary today. It will be taken to Rabindra Sadan on Wednesday where his admirers can pay him last respects," she said.

The musician was on ventilation. His health condition deteriorated following a cerebral attack last month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US