Zeenat Aman to make a comeback with ‘Bun Tikki’

November 06, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST

Zeenat Aman will be seen along side Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi in the film to be produced by Manish Malhotra

The Hindu Bureau

Zeenat Aman | Photo Credit: PRIYADARSHINI PAITANDY

Veteran Hindi actress Zeenat Aman is set to make her comeback into films with a movie titled Bun Tikki. The film, bankrolled by popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra, will also have Abhay Deol, and Shabana Azmi. in prominent role.

Bollywood's 'Dum Maaro Dum' girl Zeenat Aman on playing the muse for jewellery brand Misho

Manish took to social media to announce the film. Bun Tikki will be directed by Faraz Arif Ansari. Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza are producing the film under Manish’s banner Stage 5 Productions. Manish is also set to make his directorial debut. He is filming a biopic on Meena Kumari, with Kriti Sanon playing the legendary actress.

Zeenat had made a cameo in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s period drama Panipat,which starred Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Sanjay Dutt played the antagonist. Meanwhile, Abhay’s last popular noted release was the web series Trial By Fire.It was based on the fire tragedy in Delhi’s The Uphaar Cinemain 1997.

