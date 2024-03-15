Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone reveal new film, ‘Kinds of Kindness’, after ‘Poor Things’ Oscar success

Fresh off the heels of their triumph at the 96th Academy Awards with Poor Things, director Yorgos Lanthimos and actress Emma Stone are set to bewilder audiences once again with their next collaboration, Kinds of Kindness, slated for a summer 2024 release.
Distributed by Searchlight, Kinds of Kindness, is shrouded in mystery regarding its plot, but promises to be an anthology film reuniting Stone with her co-stars from Poor Things, including Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley, alongside Joe Alwyn from The Favourite. Joining the ensemble cast are Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Hunter Schafer, and Mamoudou Athie.