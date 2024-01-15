ADVERTISEMENT

‘Vishwambhara’ is the title of Chiranjeevi-Vassishta’s ‘Mega 156’

January 15, 2024 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

A fantasy entertainer, the film is produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Vikram Reddy for UV Creations

The Hindu Bureau

Cast and crew of ‘Vishwambhara’ and the title design | Photo Credit: UV Creations

Vishwambhara is the title of Telugu star Chiranjeevi’s upcoming fantasy film with director Vassishta, the makers announced today, on the occasion of Sankranti, with a concept video.

The video promises a grand fantasy film that has themes taken from the Hindu mythology.

Details regarding the rest of the cast of the film are currently under wraps. Vishwambhara has music and lyrics from Oscar-winners MM Keeravani and Chandrabose.

Written by Sai Madhav Burra, the film has cinematography by Chota K Naidu and editing by Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao and Santosh Kamireddy. AS Prakash is the production designer.

Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita Konidela, who is bankrolling his next project, will serve as the costume designer. Notably, Siva Shakthi Datta, Keeravani’s father and the elder brother of screenwriter and SS Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad, will co-write the lyrics of the film.

Produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Vikram Reddy for UV Creations, Vishwambhara is set for a release in theatres in January 2025 during Sankranti.

