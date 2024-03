Vishwak Sen’s ‘Gangs of Godavari’ gets a release date

March 17, 2024 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST

Featuring Neha Shetty as the female lead, the film also stars Anjali, Nasser, Sai Kumar, and Goparaju Ramana among others

With music scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film has editing by Navin Nooli. The film is produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under their Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.

