Vikram and Gautham Menon’s ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ release date out

September 23, 2023 11:56 am | Updated 12:42 pm IST

The long-awaited Dhruva Natchathiram, directed by Gautham Menon and starring Vikram in the lead, is all set for release. The film will hit theatres on November 24.

Gautham took to Twitter to share the news along with a new promotional clip.

Dhruva Natchathiram also features Aishwarya Rajesh, Ritu Varma, Radhakrishnan Parthiban, R Radikaa Sarathkumar, Simran, Vinayakan, Divya Dharshini, Munna Simon, Vamsi Krishna, Salim Baig, Sathish Krishnan, and Maya S Krishnan among others.

The film has music by Harris Jayaraj, and is seemingly the first instalment in a franchise, as the poster reads Chapter One: Yuddha Kaandam.

Watch the new clip here:

