ADVERTISEMENT

Vikram and Gautham Menon’s ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ release date out

September 23, 2023 11:56 am | Updated 12:42 pm IST

Director Gautham Menon took to Twitter to share the news along with a new promo clip

The Hindu Bureau

Vikram in a still from ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ | Photo Credit: Ondraga Entertainment

The long-awaited Dhruva Natchathiram, directed by Gautham Menon and starring Vikram in the lead, is all set for release. The film will hit theatres on November 24.

ALSO READ
Simbu and Gautham Menon on ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu,’ friendship, and the ‘Atman’ philosophy

Gautham took to Twitter to share the news along with a new promotional clip.

Dhruva Natchathiram also features Aishwarya Rajesh, Ritu Varma, Radhakrishnan Parthiban, R Radikaa Sarathkumar, Simran, Vinayakan, Divya Dharshini, Munna Simon, Vamsi Krishna, Salim Baig, Sathish Krishnan, and Maya S Krishnan among others.

The film has music by Harris Jayaraj, and is seemingly the first instalment in a franchise, as the poster reads Chapter One: Yuddha Kaandam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
‘Dhruva Natchathiram’: ‘His Name Is John’ song from Gautham Menon-Vikram’s film out

Watch the new clip here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US