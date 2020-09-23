Vijay’s ‘Master’ will release only in theatres, confirms Lokesh Kanagaraj

Vijay in ‘Master’

The filmmaker ruled out any possibility of the film premiering on OTT platforms, and said that the team was prepared to wait till theatres reopen

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has confirmed that his pending film with Vijay, Master, will only have a direct theatrical release.

There have been several rumours that Master could release on an OTT platform, especially after Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru was acquired by Amazon Prime Video. But in a recent interaction with Vijay’s fan club in Coimbatore, the director denied the same.

“Master will release only in theatres, and we are waiting for the government to re-open theatres across India. It has been seven months and if theatres aren’t opened in the future, then the livelihoods of several people will be affected,” he said.

Lokesh added, “There is no chance of Master releasing on OTT. I’m in in touch with several people in the industry, and am hearing that they are in talks with the government.”

The filmmaker, whose next film will be with Kamal Haasan, also appreciated the welfare activities of the fan club during the pandemic.

Master stars Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, among others, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.