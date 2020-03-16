‘Master’ audio launch: Vijay says, “Kill them with your success, bury them with your smile”

At the audio launch of Vijay’s ‘Master’ held on Sunday evening, the actor kept his political reference to a single line, "Laws must be formulated based on the needs of the people instead of framing laws and forcing people into its framework."

The actor instead focused on discussing the film at the event, which was in contrast to promotional events for Vijay’s previous films. The ‘Master’ audio launch was also restricted to just cast and crew members at a private event, keeping in mind the coronavirus scare that is rampant across the country.

Vijay first ascended the stage and broke into an impromptu dance with Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Anirudh Ravichander.

Beginning his speech with his now-famous 'En nenjil kudi irukkum” line, he stated that he was deeply upset that his fans couldn’t be invited to the launch.

“Due to the incidents that happened during the Bigil event (during which some fans were injured) and the safety measures followed (due to the coronavirus spread), we had to do a private event. I am sorry, and thank you as always.”

Praising Anirudh for an excellent score, the actor then revealed he wondered why co-star Vijay Sethupathi agreed to play the villain in 'Master'. “Sethupathi has now become a person who cannot be ignored. I went and asked him myself, and he shut me down replying, ‘it’s because I like you very much.’ Vijay Sethupathi doesn’t just share my name, but has also given space for me in his heart.”

Vijay also returned Sethupathi’s earlier kiss on the sets, with a return smooch to his cheek at the end of the event.

He also thanked co-producers Jagdish and Lalit and his uncle Xavier Britto who is the main producer of 'Master', and then termed director Lokesh Kanagaraj a ‘small wonder’ : “He used to work in a bank and do short films in his free time, and then suddenly came up with such a complicated film like Maanagaram.

But it took me time to adapt to his working style. When 'Master' happened, I realised he didn’t even distribute scene papers during the shoot and actually got vexed and thought I’ll go home! But thankfully, it all worked out. He doesn’t just have a plan, but a 'Master' plan. Smart work meets hard work: that’s Lokesh for you.”

Moving on to his famous ‘kutti kadhai’ that has become a customary part of every audio launch, Vijay broke into lines his song ‘Elaam Pugazhum’ from Azhagiya Tamil Magan and said, “Like the song goes, our life is also like a river. There will be people at different points who light lamps and let it float, sprinkle flowers, and also those who throw stones at the water. But just like the river ebbs and moved on, it’s our job to do the same. Kill them with your success, bury them will your smile,” he grinned to rapturous applause.

Also answering a question as to what he would ask his younger self, Vijay replied, "I would ask him if I could get that peaceful life back.. which was without any raids!"

He also thanked the Tamil people for the support they showed him during the Neyveli shoot of 'Master' when the income tax department halted the film, and then finally addressing his new look for the event - a dapper tux - Vijay stated, “My designer always asks me to try changing my dressing style. Does it suit me? I thought I’ll dress like my friend Ajith for a change!”

Speaking before Vijay, the film’s antagonist, Vijay Sethupathi had thanked Vijay for including the former’s name on the poster too. “It came as a surprise to me actually. After working with him, I asked him why he doesn’t speak so much, and he replied that he prefers to stay quiet and observe others. I learnt something from that. Our vibe was established right from the first photo shoot itself - the comfort zone made a lot of sense to me.”

Sethupathi also added that he’d been a fan of Vijay’s ‘cute’ expressions right from the time he was a college student. “When I kissed him at the end of the shoot, I hope he understood how much I loved him. He’s smart and shy; quick, do a close-up of him to see him blush as I say this! It’s the first time a man is making another man blush,” he laughed.

“By the way, you all need to know that I’m the actual hero in 'Master'. If I’m the supposed ‘villain’ to Vijay, then am I not a hero from my perspective? 'Master' is a double-hero subject actually,” Sethupathi grinned.

He also requested everyone to keep their hearts strong during the coronavirus pandemic: “I want to take this opportunity to thank the incredible work of the medical community. Don’t panic, please. Such problems will keep coming, but we need to stay resolute.”

The 96 star also had one piece of advice for the audience: "Don't believe those who say they are the defenders of God. God has been around for thousands of years. They don't need people to defend them. Even if someone is talking up their faith, don't tell them that your god is better but instead offer them love and brotherhood and humanity. That's what we can offer as people. Don't fall for anyone who says they speak for God. Only a human being can save a fellow human being. No one from above is going to come rescue you."

He signed off revealing that his birth name was ‘Vijay Gurunatha Sethupathi Kalimuthu and that his late father would always remain his ‘Master’ in life: “I even get drunk and yelled at my dad’s photo sometimes, asking him where he is now. I love him. He’ll always remain my biggest influence and inspiration.”

Director Lokesh has earlier said in his speech that 'Master' would see another dimension to Vijay. “His character is quite unusual compared to his previous films. A lot of people, including my team thought the title was going to be Vaathi - we kept the ‘Master’ name secret from everyone. The three posters released so far also indicate the beginning, interval and climax of the film.”

The likes of 'Master' heroine Malavika Mohanan, producer Xavier Britto, composer Anirudh Ravichander, and other cast and crew like Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan, action choreographer Stunt Silva, and others also took the stage during the course of the launch, that was interspersed with dance performances, include a surprise act from Vijay’s former popular co-star Simran.

Anirudh also revealed that the 'Master' album had a total of 12 songs, out of which eight songs were released today. Two more songs are set to release in the coming days. The composer also thanked fellow music directors Yuvan Shankar and Santhosh Narayan for singing in 'Master'.

The film is set for an April 2020 release, with the dates dependent on how the Kollywood reacts to the state tackling the spread of the coronavirus. A trailer is expected to be released shortly in the next two weeks.