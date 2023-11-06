ADVERTISEMENT

‘Thug Life‘ is the title of Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam’s ‘KH234’; Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan, Jayam Ravi join cast

November 06, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

Kamal Haasan’s character in ‘Thug Life’ has been revealed as Rangaraya Sakthivel Naicker, adding to speculations that the film might be connected to Kamal-Mani Ratnam’s 1987 film ‘Nayakan’

The Hindu Bureau

Kamal Haasan in the announcement video of ‘Thug Life’ | Photo Credit: Raaj Kamal Films International/YouTube

We had previously reported that veteran actor Kamal Haasan and veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam are teaming up for a film 35 years after their cult gangster drama Nayakan. Today, the makers announced that the film is titled Thug Life and that actors Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan and Jayam Ravi will star in pivotal roles.

The gorgeously shot announcement video features Kamal Haasan as Rangaraya Sakthivel Naicker — a name that should excite fans as Sakthivel Naicker was the name of Kamal’s character in Nayakan. “It seems they had written on my forehead at birth that Sakthivel Naicker was a criminal, a goonda, a Yakuza,” says Kamal, covered in a white robe, as he faces a group of henchmen. When they near him, he takes off his robe, revealing a unique, white outfit, before beating them to a pulp. It remains unknown if and how Thug Life is connected to Nayakan.

Produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R.Mahendran and Siva Ananth under the banners of Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies and Red Giant Movies, the film will feature the director’s usual collaborators music composer AR Rahman and editor Sreekar Prasad.

Cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, who had earlier worked on Mani Ratnam’s films like Kannathil Muthamittal and Aayutha Ezhuthu, is handling the camera works for Thug Life. Anbariv masters, who collaborated with Kamal for Vikram, have been roped in as action choreography. Sharmishta Roy and Ekha Lakhani are on board as the production designer and costume designer respectively.

Thug Life is expected to release in theatres in 2024.

