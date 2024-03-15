‘The Bear’ renewed for season 4, filming back-to-back after third in Chicago

Multiple sources have confirmed that the Emmy-winning FX on Hulu comedy series, which was renewed for Season 3 in November, will not only return for another season but will also be filming back-to-back with Season 4 in Chicago.
While a Season 4 renewal has yet to be officially announced, speculation has been fueled by recent discussions in local Chicago outlets. The decision to film Seasons 3 and 4 consecutively has raised questions about whether this might mark the end of the beloved restaurant comedy, similar to the approach taken by Donald Glover’s acclaimed FX series, Atlanta.