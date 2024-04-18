ADVERTISEMENT

Teja Sajja’s next with Karthik Gattamneni titled ‘Mirai’

April 18, 2024 01:18 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST

Apart from Teja Sajja, the film also stars Ritika Nayak who was recently seen in ‘Hi Nanna’

The Hindu Bureau

Poster of ‘Mirai’ | Photo Credit: @PeopleMediaFactory/Youtube

Actor Teja Sajja who has been basking on the success of his superhero film Hanu-Man, will be turning into a ‘Super Yodha’ in Mirai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director Prasanth Varma announces sequel to ‘HanuMan’

Helmed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film’s title was released along with a glimpse.

The glimpse video explains how the film revolves around a character whose sole responsibility is to protect the nine sacred scriptures. Apart from Teja Sajja, the film also stars Ritika Nayak who was recently seen in Hi Nanna.

Cinematographer-turned-director Karthik Ghattamaneni has also penned the screenplay alongside Manibabu Karanam. TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory is producing Mirai which will be released on April 18, 2025, in 2D and 3D formats, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Chinese languages.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Watch the title glimpse video here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US