Taylor Swift chugs beer, cuddles Blake Lively and gets mobbed as Chiefs beat 49ers in the Super Bowl

With the run she's having, how could Taylor Swift be on anything other than the winning side? Swift was smothered by her celebrity suite-mates at Allegiant Stadium when her significant other Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs clinched an overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers.

She strolled into the stadium by famous friends. She cuddled with Blake Lively during Post Malone's performance of America the Beautiful and won what appeared to be a beer chugging contest, slamming her cup down to an appreciative roar from the fans.

The pop superstar flew halfway around the world to see her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his team play the San Francisco 49ers. The defending Super Bowl champions struggled through a sloppy first half filled with miscues before taking their first lead with a third-quarter touchdown — to Swift's delight — only for the Niners to regain a three-point advantage early in the fourth.

Swift completed her trip from the Tokyo Dome to Allegiant Stadium for the game, walking through security along with Lively, Ice Spice and her mom, Andrea Swift. She later was spotted talking to Kelce's brother, Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in one of the private boxes that reportedly cost more than $1 million. Singer Lana Del Rey joined the celeb-packed suite in time to catch Usher's halftime show.

Swift, who has been dating Kelce since the first few weeks of the NFL season, flew on a private plane across nine time zones and the international date line from the last of four shows at the Tokyo Dome in Japan to arrive about two hours before kickoff. The time change allowed her to land in Los Angeles and make the final hop to Las Vegas.

The 14-time Grammy winner walked in wearing a black outfit with a red jacket slung over her shoulder, apparently getting the memo from Kelce and many of the Chiefs. He wore a shimmering black suit, quarterback Patrick Mahomes wore a sharp black suit of his own, and even Chiefs coach Andy Reid wore a black blazer as the Chiefs leaned into the role of the villains.

Anti-Hero also happens to be the lead single from Swift's Grammy-winning album, Midnights. “She’s unbelievable. She’s rewriting the history books herself,” Kelce said a day after last Sunday's Grammys. “I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with hardware, too.”

Swift began dating Kelce after he said on his “New Heights” podcast that he had tried and failed to give her a friendship bracelet during her performance at Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce then invited her to watch him perform at the home of the Chiefs, and she surprisingly showed up for their Week 2 game against Chicago.

Swift soon became a regular at games, both home and away, frequently sitting with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Swift occasionally brought along friends, including Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

"Having Taylor as a new Chiefs fan is very unique," Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said during Super Bowl week. “I don't ever do an interview without someone asking me about it. I think a lot of players and coaches on the team are in the same boat. The most important thing is we're happy for the two of them that they have found each other and have such a special relationship.”

