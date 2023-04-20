‘Taj – Reign of Revenge’: ZEE5 announces second season of Mughal succession series

April 20, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

Streaming platform ZEE5 has announced the second season of their historical drama series, Taj: Divided By Blood.

Titled Taj – Reign of Revenge, the new season will premiere on May 12 with new episodes dropping every Friday, the makers revealed in a communiqué.

The 8-part series will continue to be headlined by Naseeruddin Shah as Emperor Akbar, Dharmendra as Shaikh Salim Chisti, Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim, Shubham Kumar Mehra as Prince Daniyal, Sandhya Mridul as Queen Jodha Bai.

The story of season 2 will begin 15 years after the events of Taj: Divided By Blood. It will follow a repentant Akbar trying to make amends with Salim. Meanwhile, the blood feud for the Mughal throne will rage on, with new claimants joining the fray.

The cast will be joined by Sauraseni Maitra, Jiansh Agarwal and Mitansh Lulla in the new season.

In a statement, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said, “The first season of the show received enormous love from the audience, and we look forward to canvassing a fresh chapter of Taj in season 2 with more interesting situations unravelling to keep our viewers hooked.”