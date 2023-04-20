ADVERTISEMENT

‘Taj – Reign of Revenge’: ZEE5 announces second season of Mughal succession series

April 20, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

The 8-part season is headlined by Naseeruddin Shah as Emperor Akbar and Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim

The Hindu Bureau

Naseeruddin Shah in the trailer of ‘Taj – Reign of Revenge’

Streaming platform ZEE5 has announced the second season of their historical drama series, Taj: Divided By Blood.

ALSO READ
The British looted us, the Mughals gave us so much: Naseeruddin Shah

Titled Taj – Reign of Revenge, the new season will premiere on May 12 with new episodes dropping every Friday, the makers revealed in a communiqué.

The 8-part series will continue to be headlined by Naseeruddin Shah as Emperor Akbar, Dharmendra as Shaikh Salim Chisti, Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim, Shubham Kumar Mehra as Prince Daniyal, Sandhya Mridul as Queen Jodha Bai.

The story of season 2 will begin 15 years after the events of Taj: Divided By Blood. It will follow a repentant Akbar trying to make amends with Salim. Meanwhile, the blood feud for the Mughal throne will rage on, with new claimants joining the fray.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The cast will be joined by Sauraseni Maitra, Jiansh Agarwal and Mitansh Lulla in the new season.

ALSO READ
‘Taj: Divided by Blood’ series review: Naseeruddin Shah lords over a weary epic

In a statement, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said, “The first season of the show received enormous love from the audience, and we look forward to canvassing a fresh chapter of Taj in season 2 with more interesting situations unravelling to keep our viewers hooked.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US