STR’s ‘Maanaadu’ to release on Deepavali, clashes with Rajinikanth’s ‘Annaatthe’

STR in ‘Maanaadu’

11 September 2021 13:45 IST

The action-thriller is directed by Venkat Prabhu, and also stars SJ Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan among others

Silambarasan TR’s next film with director Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu, will be released on November 4 later this year.

The actor announced the news on social media, and the confirmation means that the film will clash with Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe.

Also Read: Get 'First Day First Show', our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Advertising

Advertising

The tagline of the film reads ‘A Venkat Prabhu Politics’ that indicates Maanaadu’s genre, though the earlier trailer confirmed that there are also elements of a time-loop concept in the action-thriller.

Apart from STR, the cast includes SJ Suryah, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran and Premgi Amaren in important roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja composes the music for the film, that is produced by Suresh Kamatchi.