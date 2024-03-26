Steven Spielberg receives USC Shoah Foundation honor, raises alarm on growing antisemitism

March 26, 2024 03:02 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST

The three-time Academy award winner and ‘Schindler’s List’ director said, “the echoes of history are unmistakable in our current climate”.

In a powerful acceptance speech, renowned filmmaker Steven Spielberg voiced his concern over the resurgence of antisemitism, as he was honored with the prestigious USC Medallion on Monday. The accolade, a testament to his 30 years of dedication to the USC Shoah Foundation, recognized Spielberg’s pivotal role in preserving the testimonies of over 56,000 Holocaust survivors. ALSO READ Playwright Tony Kushner and Auschwitz Memorial Director support Jonathan Glazer amidst Oscar speech backlash

Addressing a gathering at USC’s Town and Gown building, Spielberg drew parallels between historical echoes and contemporary realities, emphasizing the perilous consequences of radical intolerance and extremist ideologies. Reflecting on the alarming rise of discrimination against Jewish, Muslim, Arab, and Sikh communities, he warned against the dangerous consequences of dehumanizing any group based on differences, labeling it as the foundation of fascism.

“We can rage against the heinous acts committed by the terrorists of October 7th, and also decry the killing of innocent women and children in Gaza. This makes us a unique force for good in the world, and it is why we are here today: To celebrate the work of the Shoah Foundation, which is more crucial now than it even was in 1994. It is crucial in the wake of the horrific October 7th massacre; it is crucial to the stopping of political violence caused by misinformation, conspiracy theories and ignorance; it is crucial because stopping the rise of antisemitism and hate of any kind is critical to the health of our democratic republic and the future of democracy all over the civilized world”, Spielberg said.