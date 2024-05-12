Sir Christopher Lee documentary in the works from director Jon Spira

In an upcoming documentary titled The Life and Deaths of Christopher Lee, filmmaker Jon Spira sheds light on the lesser-known aspects of the iconic actor’s life. The late star acted in more than 250 films across eight decades, including vital roles in the Lord of the Rings and Star Wars franchises.

One of the film’s revelations is Lee’s involvement in covert missions during World War Two, hunting down Nazi war criminals and leveraging his linguistic skills for the secret service.

While renowned for his cinematic achievements, Lee’s personal life and influences are also brought to the fore. Beyond his military service, the documentary will look at Lee’s Italian aristocratic upbringing, his encounters with historical figures like Rasputin and JRR Tolkien, and his passion for opera, showcasing a man whose interests and influences were as diverse as his roles on screen.

Interviews with industry peers like Peter Jackson and John Landis will also provide insight into Lee’s impact on colleagues and collaborators. Utilizing a blend of archival footage and personal anecdotes, the documentary seeks to offer viewers a better understanding of the veteran actor’s multifaceted persona.

