ADVERTISEMENT

Sir Christopher Lee documentary in the works from director Jon Spira

Published - May 12, 2024 02:15 pm IST

The film will explore Lee’s involvement in covert missions during World War Two, hunting down Nazi war criminals and leveraging his linguistic skills for the secret service.

The Hindu Bureau

Sir Christopher Lee | Photo Credit: TONY GENTILE

In an upcoming documentary titled The Life and Deaths of Christopher Lee, filmmaker Jon Spira sheds light on the lesser-known aspects of the iconic actor’s life. The late star acted in more than 250 films across eight decades, including vital roles in the Lord of the Rings and Star Wars franchises.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’ announced with Andy Serkis set to star and direct

One of the film’s revelations is Lee’s involvement in covert missions during World War Two, hunting down Nazi war criminals and leveraging his linguistic skills for the secret service.

While renowned for his cinematic achievements, Lee’s personal life and influences are also brought to the fore. Beyond his military service, the documentary will look at Lee’s Italian aristocratic upbringing, his encounters with historical figures like Rasputin and JRR Tolkien, and his passion for opera, showcasing a man whose interests and influences were as diverse as his roles on screen.

‘The Acolyte’ trailer: Star Wars teases the Sith Code as a new foe threatens the Jedi

Interviews with industry peers like Peter Jackson and John Landis will also provide insight into Lee’s impact on colleagues and collaborators. Utilizing a blend of archival footage and personal anecdotes, the documentary seeks to offer viewers a better understanding of the veteran actor’s multifaceted persona.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US