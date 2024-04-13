ADVERTISEMENT

Shakira joins Bizarrap for surprise Coachella performance

April 13, 2024 02:35 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST

The pop singer announced her tour dates at the event, apart from performing hit songs with Bizarrap at the music festival

The Hindu Bureau

Shakira performs at the the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP/PTI

In what has been a weekend full of surprises at the Coachella 2024, Bizarrap’s energetic performance on Friday got an assist from Shakira. At the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, the pop singer announced their tour dates, scheduled later this year, reported Variety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shakira says her sons felt emasculated by ‘Barbie’ and she agrees

The duo performed their hits, La Fuerte and BZRP Music Sessions Volume 53. Around 30 minutes into his set, Bizarrap was joined by Shakira, who suddenly appeared behind him, sporting a fiery red-orange dress.

As the music paused for a moment after their performance, Shakira spoke to the crowd in English and Spanish. “Finally, we are going on a tour. Starting here, in November, in this city. Can’t wait,” she said, talking about her tour titled Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, named after her new album, her first since 2017.

ALSO READ:Pop star Shakira reaches deal to avoid $15 million tax fraud trial in Spain

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Shakira had tried hard for a headlining slot for a singer at this year’s event. However, her request was declined.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US