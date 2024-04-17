Screen Actors Guild Awards sets 2025 date at Netflix

April 17, 2024 11:51 am | Updated 11:51 am IST

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards has unveiled its schedule for 2025, marking February 23 as the date for the ceremony. This year, the event will be broadcast live on Netflix, continuing the partnership established in 2023.

In addition to setting the ceremony date, the SAG Awards organizers have released key dates and deadlines for the upcoming season. Submissions for nomination consideration will be open from August 29, 2024, until November 1, 2024. Nominations for the 2025 SAG Awards will then be announced on January 8, 2025.

Netflix entered a multi-year partnership with acting guild SAG-AFTRA in January 2023 and a month later streamed the awards ceremony on its YouTube channel. This marks the continuation of the SAG Awards’ transition to streaming, providing a broader platform for recognition in the film and television industry.

The SAG Awards often serve as a significant precursor ceremony for the outcomes of the Academy Awards, which are currently scheduled for March 2, 2025.

