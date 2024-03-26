March 26, 2024 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST

Scarlett Johansson is reportedly in discussions to headline the upcoming installment of Universal’s beloved Jurassic World franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress is poised to join the cast of the highly anticipated film, slated for release on July 2, 2025.

Directed by Gareth Edwards and penned by David Koepp, the new Jurassic World installment looks to reignite the awe and thrill that the franchise is known for and failed to deliver in its most recent offerings. Johansson’s potential involvement marks her return to blockbuster cinema since her final bow as Natasha Romanoff in Marvel’s Black Widow (2021).