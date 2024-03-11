ADVERTISEMENT

Sai Dharam Tej changes name; launches own production banner

March 11, 2024 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST

The actor announced a name change as he added his mother’s name to his to make it Sai Durgha Tej

The Hindu Bureau

Sai Durgha Tej at the launch of his production banner | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Sai Dharam Tej held a press meet recently to talk about launching his production house, his short film and changing his name.

The actor announced a name change as he added his mother’s name to his to make it Sai Durgha Tej. “Ever since I started her film career, I wanted to start a production company in my mother’s name. That is why I started Vijayadurga Productions in the name of my mother and produced this film in association with Dil Raju Productions. My mother should always be with me. That is why I am changing my name to Sai Durgha Tej from now on,” the actor said.

Incidentally, the short film he is headlining, titled Satya, which is said to be about respect for women and love for soldiers. Also starring Swati, the short features Harshit Reddy and Hanshita as producers.

Helmed by Naveen Vijay Krishna, the director, in a statement said, “Sai and I liked the idea and joined the efforts. There are many great women in India. Everyone should know about them. Everyone should know the story of our heroes. Today women are leading in all fields. There is nothing they cannot achieve if they set their mind to it. So far, our film has received 25 international awards at international film festivals where it has been screened.”

