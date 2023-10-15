HamberMenu
Sai Dharam Tej’s next titled ‘Gaanja Shankar’

The action-entertainer is directed by Sampath Nandi

October 15, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from the announcement video of ‘Gaanja Shankar’

A still from the announcement video of ‘Gaanja Shankar’ | Photo Credit: Sithara Entertainments/YouTube

Actor Sai Dharam Tej’s next is an action-entertainer, titled Gaanja Shankar, set to be helmed by Sampath Nandi, production banner Sithara Entertainment announced on Sunday on the occasion of the star’s 37th birthday.

The makers announced the film through a short video titled ‘First High’. The video says that the film is a story about a ‘supreme hero’, and we see Sai Dharam Tej as a ganja-seller who can take the cops for a ride. Details regarding the rest of the cast of the film are kept under wraps.

Gaanja Shankar has music by Bheems Ceciroleo, cinematography by Rishi Punjabi, and production design by AS Prakash. The film is produced by S. Naga Vamsi & Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.

Sai Dharam Tej was last seen in the fantasy comedy Bro co-starring Pawan Kalyan. Directed by Samuthirakani, the film opened to lukewarm response.

