Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt’s ‘All Too Well’ rendition earns Taylor Swift’s seal of approval

April 15, 2024 02:13 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST

In a moment of comedic brilliance on 'Saturday Night Live,' Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's rendition of Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' garnered praise from none other than the pop sensation herself, Taylor Swift.

As per the snippet of the episode shared by the official handle of 'Saturday Night Live,' Gosling, taking the reins as host of the NBC late-night sketch show on April 13, embarked on a humorous journey through his monologue, bidding farewell to his Barbie character, Ken, in a manner befitting the occasion.

Joined by Blunt, the duo infused the performance with humour and nostalgia, reflecting on their roles in the Greta Gerwig-directed film. Swift, known for her keen eye and appreciation of creative endeavours, took to X to share her delight at Gosling and Blunt's rendition, posting, "All Too Well (Ryan and Emily's Version)!!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is everything." Her endorsement added another layer of excitement to the already viral moment.

The song in question, 'All Too Well,' holds significance in Swift's discography, originally co-written with Liz Rose for her fourth studio album, 'Red,' released in 2012. Swift's re-recording of the song for 'Red (Taylor's Version)' in 2021, along with the release of a '10 Minute Version' accompanied by a poignant short film, cemented its place as a fan favourite and a timeless ode to lost love.

In Gosling and Blunt's rendition of 'SNL,' the actors also intertwined their film characters' experiences with the lyrics, creating a playful homage to their on-screen personas. References to the 'Barbenheimer' summer and the bittersweet farewell to Ken added depth to the performance, capturing the essence of Swift's heartfelt lyrics in a comedic light. The collaborative effort between Gosling and Blunt not only entertained audiences but also served as a nod to their upcoming movie, 'The Fall Guy,' further enhancing the connection between their on-screen personas and Swift's music. The synergy between comedy and music on the 'SNL' stage resonated with fans, sparking laughter and admiration across social media platforms.

