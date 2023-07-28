ADVERTISEMENT

Rukmini Maitra to star in Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s ambitious Bengali film ‘Draupadi’

July 28, 2023 03:21 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST

Adapted from a Prize-winning 1984 Odia novel, the film explores the epic Mahabharata from the perspective of Draupadi

The Hindu Bureau

Rukmini Maitra

Actor Rukmini Maitra will star in director Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s upcoming Bengali-language film Draupadi, a feminist retelling of the Mahabharata.

Draupadi is adapted from the Prize-winning 1984 Odia novel Yajnaseni: The Story of Draupadi, by Pratibha Ray. It explores the epic Mahabharata from the perspective of its often-stigmatized heroine, Draupadi.

This is Maitra’s second collaboration with Mukherjee after Binodiini - Ekti Natir Upakhyan, a biopic of theatre personality Binodini Dasi. The film is currently in post-production.

According to reports, Draupadi will be a visual spectacle mounted on an ambitious scale. Mukherjee is currently researching and writing the screenplay with Paawaan Aagarwal.

CONNECT WITH US