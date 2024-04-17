Riz Ahmed boards Wes Anderson’s next film

April 17, 2024 11:37 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

Actor Riz Ahmed has joined the cast of Wes Anderson’s latest film, currently in production in Berlin. The project, which has been shrouded in secrecy regarding its plot, features Ahmed alongside stars such as Benicio Del Toro and Bill Murray.

Tentatively titled, The Pheonican Scheme, the film is being co-written by Anderson and Roman Coppola and marks Ahmed’s first collaboration with the auteur. Originally scheduled to begin filming in fall 2023, production was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances.

Distribution details for the project are yet to be finalized. However, Anderson’s previous film, Asteroid City, was released by Focus Features, which is telling for another potential partnership for this upcoming release.

Ahmed’s previous accolades include an Oscar nomination for Sound of Metal and an Emmy win for his role in The Night Of.

Anderson won his first Oscar at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony in the Live-Action Short category for his adaptation of Roald Dahl’s short, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role.

