ADVERTISEMENT

Riz Ahmed boards Wes Anderson’s next film

April 17, 2024 11:37 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

This marks the Oscar-nominated British actor’s first collaboration with the ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’ director

The Hindu Bureau

Riz Ahmed | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Actor Riz Ahmed has joined the cast of Wes Anderson’s latest film, currently in production in Berlin. The project, which has been shrouded in secrecy regarding its plot, features Ahmed alongside stars such as Benicio Del Toro and Bill Murray.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tentatively titled, The Pheonican Scheme, the film is being co-written by Anderson and Roman Coppola and marks Ahmed’s first collaboration with the auteur. Originally scheduled to begin filming in fall 2023, production was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances.

‘Fingernails’ movie review: Sci-fi romance tests humanity against technology, but plays it too safe

Distribution details for the project are yet to be finalized. However, Anderson’s previous film, Asteroid City, was released by Focus Features, which is telling for another potential partnership for this upcoming release.

Ahmed’s previous accolades include an Oscar nomination for Sound of Metal and an Emmy win for his role in The Night Of.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anderson won his first Oscar at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony in the Live-Action Short category for his adaptation of Roald Dahl’s short, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role.

Wes Anderson reacts to ‘Henry Sugar’ Oscar win, absence from ceremony
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US