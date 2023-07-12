ADVERTISEMENT

Release date out of Apple TV+ documentary series ‘The Super Models’

July 12, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST

Directed by Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills, the four-part series spotlights the remarkable careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington

The Hindu Bureau

A still from the documentary series ‘The Super Models’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Apple TV+ has announced that its new documentary series The Super Models will premiere globally on September 20. Hailing from Imagine Documentaries and One Story Up and directed by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills, the four-part series spotlights the remarkable careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington.

Unprecedented access to the models is set to take viewers behind the camera and beyond the catwalk, revealing how they dominated the elite modelling world while illuminating a bond that single-handedly shifted the power dynamic of an entire industry.

The Super Models travels back to the 1980s, when four women from different corners of the world united in New York. The gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself. Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them.

